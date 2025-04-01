Fourth sexual assault case filed against Eagan massage therapist

Voters head to polls in Wisconsin’s high-profile Supreme Court race, and more headlines

A massage therapist from the Twin Cities who turned himself in earlier this month after being accused of criminal sexual conduct now faces an additional charge.

According to the Dakota County Attorney's Office, Johnny Le now faces five counts from four alleged assaults: one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, three fourth-degree counts of the same crime and one fifth-degree count.

Le, 32, owned and operated a massage studio in Eagan. A previous criminal complaint accused Le of sexually assaulting a client during a massage. The latest charge came after another woman saw news coverage of the alleged assault and contacted police, saying Le assaulted her during a massage in November 2023.

The other alleged assaults happened in May 2024, December 2024 and February 2025, according to court documents.

Officials believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with allegations against Le to contact Detective Angela Casey of the Eagan Police Department by phone at 651-675-5763 or via email.

Le made his first court appearance on the new charge Monday. He is scheduled to be back in court April 23 for a hearing on all four cases against him.

Le is being held at the Dakota County Jail, the attorney's office said.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites: