Eagan residents push for answers after Gopher Resource emitted elevated levels of lead

Residents of a southern Twin Cities metro suburb are pushing for answers about a pollution issue that could put their health at risk.

Emotions boiled over at an Eagan, Minnesota, community meeting regarding the matter on Tuesday.

"We would like to hear the answers to our questions together, not dispersed at these tables," said one Eagan resident who attended the "open house" style meeting.

Residents received a state warning about elevated lead emissions coming from a battery recycling business in July.

Risks of lead poisoning were elevated in part of Eagan for three months in early 2025.

Risks of lead poisoning were elevated in this circle of Eagan, Minnesota, for three months in early 2025. Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

"We'll be taking what we learn here and speaking with our pediatrician on what the risks are," said Michelle Koch, who's a mother of four in Eagan.

The state health department says there is no safe level of lead exposure, and children are most at risk. It can cause a range of health problems, from learning disabilities in children to fertility issues and kidney damage in adults.

"The company's at fault, but the state is too," said Eagan resident Ryan Franke. "The state agency is supposed to be protecting our communities."

Gopher Resource recycles lead-acid batteries at its Eagan facility.

According to a statement from the company, through internal testing, it became aware of elevated readings of lead on one of its air monitors near its facility.

"Upon identifying the issue, we immediately notified the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and investigated the cause," Gopher Resource said.

In late May, the MPCA issued a notice of violation to Gopher Resource for exceeding lead air quality standards from January through March. Residents weren't informed until months later.

"Federal law requires a three-month rolling average of lead emissions data as part of the regulatory process. That data must go through rigorous quality assurance and quality control review, a process which takes several weeks," the MPCA said.

Those who attended continue to push for the forum they expected.

"The MPCA is not willing to answer our questions in a group format," said another Eagan resident who attended.

According to MPCA data, the issue has been resolved and lead levels in the area are now normal.

For more information, click here.