Community helps fill shelves of Eagan food pantry during government shutdown

Communities are stepping up as the clock is ticking on critical food support for nearly 500,000 Minnesotans.

Funding for food assistance like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, runs out on Nov. 1.

"People have gotten more and more nervous," said Jason Viana, executive director of The Open Door food pantry in Eagan, Minnesota.

In an average week, Viana said they see between 30 to 40 people come to The Open Door for the first time. In the past few weeks, he said the food pantry has seen double to triple that.

After getting the word out about the need over the weekend via an email blast, the community has stepped up. The 24-hour food drop-off room at the food pantry has since been filled four times within two days, according to Viana.

"For them to show up at this volume, and this way, absolutely takes your breath away," Viana said.

Despite the generosity, it's still just a drop in the bucket.

"These bags are going to help people get through a couple of days, get through a hard spot, but they are absolutely not going to make up for the shortfall of losing straight financial benefits that they can use to buy groceries," Viana said.

Gov. Tim Walz stopped by the pantry on Monday, announcing $4 million worth of emergency funding for food shelves across the state.

"It's not going to make the emergency food system whole, but it is absolutely going to help us through this difficult stretch and be in a position to do more when more it's needed," Viana said.

If you'd like to help, Viana suggests reaching out to your closest food shelf to ask what they need.