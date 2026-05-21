E-ZPass violations approach 50% across the Twin Cities

The E-ZPass express lanes are a great way to zip through congested Twin Cities traffic, but to use those lanes during peak traffic times, drivers need a valid E-ZPass transponder, or need to carpool.

Data from MnDOT shows that between October and December of 2025, 46% of drivers used the lanes illegally across the Twin Cities.

On I-35W, the violation numbers are even higher. According to MnDOT, the violation rate heading into downtown at Lake Street during evening rush was 64.9%.

"I am not a fan of people violating the law and the E-ZPass; it is not expensive," said Sally Evans from Minneapolis.

"Don't find it particularly shocking. I mean, traffic is bad and people probably do worse on the freeway," said Chris Brenny from Minneapolis.

E-ZPass lanes are enforced by Minnesota State Troopers. Troopers are assisted by enforcement beacons that glow amber if drivers don't have a valid E-ZPass.

In 2025, MnDOT said troopers stopped more than 9,600 vehicles for E-ZPass traffic violations. Nearly half of those were issued a citation or warning.

Back in 2022, when WCCO covered E-ZPass enforcement, violations were just 16.6%. A MnDOT spokesperson said the recent increase could be due to factors like higher traffic volumes, less peak period traffic or changing driving behaviors.

MnDOT said they are researching the possibility of using license plate readers and cameras that can detect passengers.

Fines for E-ZPass violations can cost up to $300.