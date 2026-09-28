Minnesota lawmakers, law enforcement call for clearer electric bike and e-moto safety measures

Minnesota lawmakers and law enforcement officials are calling for clearer rules and additional safety measures surrounding electric bikes and more powerful e-motos as their popularity continues to grow.

Sen. Judy Seeberger, DFL, joined Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on Monday to raise concerns about injuries, younger riders and confusion over the different types of electric bikes and motorized vehicles now appearing on Minnesota roads.

"Is this an electronic bike? Is this like a moped? Is this an e-moto? Is it a motor?" Seeberger said. "What is this thing that this kid is flying by me on, you know, going 35 miles an hour, 40 miles an hour on?"

Seeberger said that confusion can extend to consumers trying to determine exactly what they are purchasing and what rules apply to it.

Leko said law enforcement is seeing increasingly young riders operating the devices.

"We're seeing 10, 11, 12-year-olds operating e-bikes," Leko said.

He said parents and guardians also have a responsibility to understand what they are purchasing, whether their child can legally operate it and where it can be ridden.

Seeberger was among the Minnesota Senate authors of SF 3236, legislation addressing electric-assisted and motorized bicycles. The measure passed the Senate in May but did not receive final approval from the Legislature. Among its provisions were helmet requirements for e-bike riders younger than 18, labeling requirements for motorized bicycles and the creation of a state motorized bicycle safety coordinator.

Leko said Monday that lawmakers could also consider education requirements for younger riders similar to existing safety programs for ATVs, boats or snowmobiles.

The issue is personal for Hastings, Minnesota, resident Janet Stotko.

Stotko was struck by an e-moto being operated by a minor two years ago. She suffered a traumatic brain injury and continues to live with permanent effects from the crash.

Stotko said she believes education should include parents who are often the people purchasing the machines for younger riders.

"I think what I would really strongly underscore would be educating parents," Stotko said. "They are most likely who's purchasing these pieces of equipment, and helping them understand what they're actually purchasing and the rules and guidelines around it."

She also said she supports training, certification and insurance requirements for e-moto riders.

Stotko released the following statement in response to Monday's push for additional safety measures:

"I'm grateful to see the sheriff's department taking the growing safety concerns around e-moto bikes seriously. Two years ago I was struck by an e-moto bike operated by a minor, and I've lived with permanent TBI injuries ever since. I wouldn't want anyone else to go through what I have.

"I'm hopeful that the work Representative Tom Dippel has done will continue to move forward, because stronger safety measures for all Minnesota residents can prevent other families from experiencing this kind of trauma."

Seeberger said she intends to continue working with law enforcement, local governments and other community partners on legislation aimed at clarifying the rules and improving safety.