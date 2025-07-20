2 killed in 2 separate crashes in western Wisconsin within minutes of each other

Authorities in western Wisconsin are investigating two separate deadly crashes that happened Saturday within minutes of each other.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says the first crash happened at approximately 9:25 p.m. on 960th Street, south of 1010th Street in Spring Brook.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 1961 Keep in the ditch that had struck a tree and caught on fire. Bystanders were able to put out the fire, authorities say, and only a tire had been damaged by the flames.

The Jeep sustained significant damage and the driver, a 36-year-old from Durand, had been trapped inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. First responders determined he was already dead by the time they arrived.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation shows the Jeep had been southbound on 960th Street when it appears to have had a mechanical failure, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle entered the ditch on the northbound lane of the road, partially rolled and struck a tree.

Two minutes later, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a head-on crash on state Highway 79 north of 790th Avenue in Sherman.

Deputies arrived to find a 2015 Chevy Silverado in the southbound ditch and a 2006 Pontiac G6 in the northbound ditch.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 36-year-old woman from Boyceville, had been entrapped in the vehicle and died, authorities say. The lone occupant of the pick-up truck was transported by helicopter to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Investigators believe the Pontiac had been traveling northbound on Highway 79 when it crossed the center line and hit the Chevy head-on.

The two crashes occurred about 25 miles apart from each other.

The identities of the deceased will be released after the families are notified.