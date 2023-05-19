Dump truck driver sentenced to 2 years in prison for fatal Rosemount crash

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- A dump truck driver involved in a crash that killed two people has been sentenced to two years in jail.

Fred Fonji, 49, of Roseville, was convicted of two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of careless driving in February.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, on October 17, 2019, Funji was headed westbound on Highway 55 in Rosemount when a semi stopped to turn left, causing cars to line up behind it.

The complaint states that the cars were motionless when Funji slammed the dump truck into the back of the cars causing extensive damage to a pickup and a Subaru.

Two people died as a result of the crash, 47-year-old William Craig and 48-year-old Colette Craig, both from South St. Paul.

Fonji will serve two terms of 365 days consecutively, according to the Office of Dakota County Attorney Kathryn Keena.

The judge also ordered Fonji to pay a fine of $2,000 and serve 300 hours of community service.