Man killed in Duluth shooting early Sunday morning; 1 arrested

Police in northern Minnesota are investigating a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning.

The Duluth Police Department says officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Sixth Street at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 36-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say initial information shows that two men were in an argument that led to the shooting.

A 26-year-old man was arrested a short time later on charges of second-degree homicide, according to police.