DUI suspect buries himself in mud to avoid capture, Minnesota police say

Police say that a motorist they suspect was driving while impaired went to great lengths to avoid being captured in northern Minnesota, up to and including burying himself in mud.

Frazee police say they received notice of the potentially impaired driver on Monday. They say they located the vehicle and were in the process of calling a second unit while performing field sobriety tests when the driver took off running.

Despite officers' use of a Taser to try to subdue the driver, he continued running away.

Police say that the driver went into Otter Tail River and hid among the cattails, ultimately burying himself in mud.

Officers from the Detroit Lakes Police Department, Becker County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol were involved in the search, and authorities launched drones to locate the driver.

After multiple hours of hiding, the suspect made his way back to land, and was taken into custody by deputies, but not until he once again went into the river to evade capture, police said.

The driver, who was described as a 28-year-old from Detroit Lakes, is facing possible charges of driving while impaired, fleeing on foot, obstruction of justice and felony violation of a court order.