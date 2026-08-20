Drunken driver in fatal Andover crash pleads guilty to criminal vehicular homicide

A Twin Cities man who allegedly told police he was racing his wife home from a bar when he hit another car, killing the driver, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide on Thursday.

The crash occurred on May 16, 2025, in Andover, Minnesota, and killed 74-year-old Alice Stack. Fifty-year-old Aloysius Johnson was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of failing to stop.

On Thursday, Johnson entered a guilty plea to one count of criminal vehicular homicide. If a judge accepts his plea deal, the other two counts will be dismissed.

Charges said Johnson "displayed signs of intoxication" after the crash, and told police in an interview that he did not remember the collision.

After the crash, Stack's neighbor Kristine Iskierka told WCCO she was "one in a million."

"I want there to be justice for her," Iskierka said. "She was such a caring and lovable soul, and she wouldn't have hurt a fly."