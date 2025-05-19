Andover woman dead in alcohol-related crash, charges say

Here's how an Andover woman is being remembered following a fatal crash

Kristine Iskierka's kitchen table is full of memories, including photos of 74-year-old Alice Stack, who Iskierka said was more than a neighbor; she was family.

"She was just a wonderful person," said Iskierka. "She was one in a million and the most kind-hearted, soft human, funny, quirky.

Stack's life was cut short on Friday evening at the intersection of 165th Avenue Northwest and 7th Avenue Northwest in Andover. According to a criminal complaint, 48-year-old Aloysius Johnson was under the influence of alcohol when the two-vehicle crash happened involving Stack.

Charges say Johnson was seen by witnesses leaving the scene.

He was taken into custody displaying signs of intoxication, allegedly trying to race his wife home from a bar in Oak Grove, Minnesota, according to court documents.

Johnson has now been charged with criminal vehicular homicide. He appeared in court Monday and was released on bond.

"Choices made by one person can damage and shatter lives of others," said Iskierka.

Iskierka said Stack was like a grandmother to her two children: Nolan and Rheanna.

"Celebrating Christmases and birthdays, just my daughter's 22nd birthday, she was here and taking pictures of her, opening and eating cake," said Iskierka.

The family left a cross at the crash scene to remind others of what happened that fateful day.

"I want there to be justice for her," said Iskierka. "She was such a caring and lovable soul, and she wouldn't have hurt a fly."