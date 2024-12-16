Drone sightings are on the rise, and the Twin Cities is no exception

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Mysterious drone sightings have been popping up, particularly around the East Coast, with multiple reports in states like New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.



On Dec. 11, Chelsie Jolley said she captured several bright orbs on video outside her home in Roseville.

"I'd say I saw at least six," said Jolley.



If it weren't for the recent increase in drone sightings, Jolley said she may not have been looking quite as hard at the skies.

"I didn't actually think that they'd show up in Minnesota," said Jolley.

Micah Zawistowski from Blaine said he had an even closer encounter while on the Lafayette Bridge in St. Paul last Friday during rush hour.

"I look up out in the sky, and there's like a weird, just kind of a craft, just hovering over the bridge," said Zawistowski.



With the St. Paul airport nearby, Zawistowski didn't think much of it, at least at first.

"This craft was hovering 10, to no, maybe about 30 feet above us over the bridge, and it's just shining its lights on us," he said. "It was almost like it was listening on my conversation."



Zawistowski said he later captured drone footage in a White Bear Lake neighborhood, as well as drone activity near Arden Hills. He said a car-sized drone even followed his vehicle near the Blaine airport.

It's not just these sky-watchers that are asking for answers.

"We need a briefing for the members of the Senate to figure out what's going on here," U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar told Face the Nation on Sunday.

With several sightings and few facts, drone spotters in the Twin Cities are left to speculate.

"I personally don't feel threatened. I know that drones have a lot of great use for search and rescue missions," said Jolley.

"The sci-fi fan in me would hope it's aliens," said Zawistowski. "I don't know."