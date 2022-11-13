Driver who fled police in fatal crash near Mall of America facing charges

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- An Eden Prairie man faces charges after he allegedly fled from police in a car at the Mall of America and crashed, leading to the death of one of his passengers.

Police in Bloomington learned that a stolen car had entered the Mall of America lot on Tuesday. When they attempted to make a stop, the car fled and crashed into the entrance ramp to eastbound I-494 from Lindau Lane.

Abdeljabar Ahmed Sharif, 25, was driving the car, charges state. He and another passenger fled from the car as police arrived to the crash site. But there was another person in the car suffering from life-threatening injuries, who eventually died.

Sharif was arrested at the scene. Police also found he was carrying 92 suspected fentanyl pills.

The other passenger in the car said victim had told Sharif to avoid the police because the car he was driving was stolen.

Sharif faces counts of criminal vehicular homicide, fleeing a police officer, possession of a narcotic drug, and receiving stolen property.