Stray bullet strikes driver's arm on busy north Minneapolis street

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a man driving through north Minneapolis was struck in the arm by a stray bullet Thursday afternoon.    

The victim, a man in his 60s, told police he was driving down Lowry Avenue North near Penn Avenue North just before 4 p.m. when he heard gunshots. His driver's side window then shattered and he felt a pain in his arm, soon discovering it was from a bullet. He pulled over and called 911.

raw-thurs-shooting-logan-ave-33rd-ave-mpls-broll-scene-schwab-00-01-2422.jpg
CBS

Police say officers found shell casings about a block north on 33rd Avenue and Logan Avenue, and then spotted a vehicle with bullet holes near 33rd Avenue and Newton Avenue. 

Anyone with information on this shooting can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 11:41 PM

