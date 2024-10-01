Truck driver killed at Eagan Coca-Cola bottling plant, investigation underway

EAGAN, Minn. — Authorities are investigating the death of a truck driver at the Coca-Cola bottling facility in Eagan on Monday.

The accident happened just before noon at Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling located at 2750 Eagandale Boulevard.

The Eagan Police Department says 69-year-old Jesse Murdock, a driver for Taylor Trucking, had been working alone on a semi-trailer when "an accident occurred causing a fatal injury."

No other details regarding the incident were provided.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the tragic incident that occurred on Monday at our Eagan facility," a Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling spokesperson said. "We are giving this incident our full attention and are thoroughly investigating the circumstances surrounding it. Our hearts are with the individual's family and friends."

The incident remains under investigation.