Driver killed after sports car crashes into tree in northern Wisconsin

SAND LAKE, Wis. -- Investigators in northern Wisconsin say speed might have been a factor in a weekend crash where a driver lost control of a sports car and slammed into a tree.

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 6:33 p.m. Friday on County Highway F near Langham Lane in Sand Lake, which is roughly 130 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

Witnesses told deputies that they saw a 1982 Chevrolet Corvette traveling south on the highway, attempting to pass several vehicles. In the process, the Corvette hit gravel and the driver over-corrected, sending the car into the ditch where it struck a tree.

The driver, identified as 62-year-old Raymond Wilcox of Stone Lake, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.