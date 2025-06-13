Motorist strikes, injures 3 St. Paul officers during traffic stop, police say

Minnesota man charged in string of ATM burglaries, and more headlines

A motorist who struck and hurt three officers during a traffic stop late Thursday night in St. Paul, Minnesota, is now in custody, police say.

It happened at about 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of Como Avenue and Rice Street, just a few blocks north of the Minnesota State Capitol grounds.

Police say the motorist, who was pulled over for "traffic violations," initially stopped before driving off and striking the officers who were standing outside their squad vehicles.

Police gave chase, eventually finding the suspect's abandoned vehicle about 5 miles northwest off Energy Park Drive, just east of Highway 280. Police say he fled on foot before being arrested "without incident."

The officers suffered minor injuries and were treated and released from Regions Hospital.

Police say the suspect, who's being held in the Ramsey County Jail, will likely be charged with assault, criminal vehicular operation and fleeing police.