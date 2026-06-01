Driver hits 2 cows in central Minnesota, suffers serious injuries

A man suffered serious injuries on Sunday when he hit two cows in the road while driving in central Minnesota, authorities said.

The man was on Kandiyohi County Road 29 near 13th Street Northwest in Lake Andrew Township when he struck the animals just before 11 p.m., the sheriff's office there said.

The 22-year-old from Pennock, Minnesota, then went into the ditch and hit a tree before his vehicle rolled onto its side. He was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital. The sheriff's office said his injuries were not life-threatening.