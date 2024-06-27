Downtown Minneapolis transforms, hosts fan activities for U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials

MINNEAPOLIS — If you don't have tickets to see some of the country's greatest gymnasts compete for a spot on the Olympic roster, there are still plenty of ways to get in on the festivities.

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials start on Thursday evening at Target Center with men's gymnastics, while the women will compete on Friday.

Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis has transformed into "Gymnastics City USA" with a Parisian street fair. The kickoff at Peavey Plaza featured a dance performance by thousands of gymnasts to a mash-up of Prince songs.

The promenade has 60 local vendors, options for outdoor dining, street performers, gymnastics demonstrations and music.

More than 6,000 athletes are in town from across the country and world, including Simone Biles and Minnesota's own Suni Lee to compete for a spot on the roster. Thousands of fans are also in town to watch the competition.

There are also other options for gymnastics-related activities in downtown Minneapolis, including a flip zone from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Target Plaza. They'll have a gymnastics stage, parkour course and even a 20-foot free fall into an air bag.