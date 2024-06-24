Watch CBS News
Sports

Minneapolis celebrates kickoff to U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials week

By Stephen Swanson, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis is hosting a kickoff celebration on Monday morning for the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials.

Some of the biggest names in gymnastics, like Simone Biles and Minnesota's own Suni Lee, will be in town for the trials, which begin on Thursday.

Target Field Plaza will be transformed into "Gymnastics City, USA" with entertainment for all ages.

Suni Lee of the United States is seen in action during the floor exercise of the women's individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics July 29, 2021.
Suni Lee of the United States is seen in action during the floor exercise of the women's individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics July 29, 2021. Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Gov. Tim Walz will be joined during Monday's event by USA Gymnastics leadership, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and others.

Walz has also declared "Gymnastics City USA Week" in Minnesota to honor the event.  

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 21-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on June 24, 2024 / 11:07 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.