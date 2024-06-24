Minneapolis celebrates kickoff to U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials week
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis is hosting a kickoff celebration on Monday morning for the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials.
Some of the biggest names in gymnastics, like Simone Biles and Minnesota's own Suni Lee, will be in town for the trials, which begin on Thursday.
Target Field Plaza will be transformed into "Gymnastics City, USA" with entertainment for all ages.
Gov. Tim Walz will be joined during Monday's event by USA Gymnastics leadership, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and others.
Walz has also declared "Gymnastics City USA Week" in Minnesota to honor the event.