5 arrested in downtown Minneapolis during protest of former Israeli prime minister

MINNEAPOLIS — Five people were arrested after police broke up a pro-Palestinian protest in downtown Minneapolis — just feet from where a former Israeli leader spoke on Thursday night.

Israel's former prime minister Naftali Bennett was the keynote speaker at a gala put on by the conservative group, the Center of the American Experiment. The event was hosted at the Depot on Third Avenue South.

A few dozen protesters held signs, chanted and even spray painted the street, hoping to get a message to Bennett.

The protesters were calling for an end to the war in the Middle East.

A photojournalist for WCCO saw police using riot gear and armored vehicles to take people into custody.

In total, the Minneapolis Police Department says it arrested three adults and two juveniles for damaging public property.

Bennett served as Israel's prime minister from 2021-2022.

First published on June 6, 2024 / 10:19 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

