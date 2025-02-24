After 50-plus years, future of Douglas Flanders' art gallery now in doubt

For Douglas Flanders, the Twin Cities art gallery bearing his name has been his life's work since 1972.

"I was just trying to figure out what Minnesotans liked. I still, after 50 years, I still don't know," said Flanders, owner of Douglas Flanders & Associates.

Syril McNally is Flanders' gallery director.

"He's helped establish so many artists' careers locally here. International artists from China, from Italy, from Spain that he finds or gets to know somehow and then brings them here for their first show. And they then just blossom," McNally said.

But now, Flanders needs the help of the community he has supported for so long.

"We were doing pretty well up until two years ago. My health has affected the business a bit. I started having serious heart problems in 2019," he said.

In addition, his home's water heater exploded in October, forcing him into temporary housing, which he's still living in.

The financial burden of these hardships has fallen on the gallery, and its future is at serious risk.

Douglas Flanders WCCO

Flanders has only been in the space at 50th & France for the last five years. Without additional financial support, the gallery may have to leave in just a few months.

"Worst case is by May or end of May," McNally said.

The gallery supports 200 area painters and makers who would also be impacted.

"I'd say about 80% of our local artists don't have another gallery that shows them in town," McNally said.

An online fundraiser started just over a week ago hopes to raise $20,000.

"It would help us pay rent, some salaries," Flanders said.

He is grateful for the donations received so far.

"It brought me to tears," he said.

Flanders hopes the gallery will be able to stay at its current location for as long as possible.

"Forever [laughs]," Flanders said.

The online fundraiser has brought in over $7,500 so far. The gallery welcomes all ages.