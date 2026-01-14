Donations pour in for Minnesota families impacted by ICE, Border Patrol surge

At Moth Oddities in northeast Minneapolis, volunteers moved through stacks of boxes as donations continued to pour in for families impacted by the increased presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the city.

"It's just been a revolving door of people in and out," store manager Isabel Moran said, describing the constant flow of neighbors dropping off supplies. "The community just keeps bringing more and more."

Inside the vintage store's studio space, volunteers sorted and organized hundreds of donated items, many of them essentials for families afraid to leave their homes to shop for basic needs.

"We've been overwhelmed with the love from everybody," Moran said. "We're practically to the ceiling with donations."

The donations include food, household goods and supplies for children.

"We've got everything covered. We have candy, books, games for kids, we have paper products, diapers, formula, any kind of non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, I could go on and on," Moran said.

Moth Oddities isn't delivering the food directly out of fear that they will be tracked by ICE agents. Instead, they are working with local schools, churches, and agencies to make sure the goods are delivered safely and quickly.

"We're going to be working pretty tirelessly to get all this to the people that need it throughout the week, month, however long it takes," Moran said.

For volunteers like Gavin Geronimi, helping was the only option.

"It's hectic, but it's beautiful," he said as a frenzy of volunteers walked past him.

Gavin said he felt compelled to act rather than watch events unfold from the sidelines.

"I'm obviously really angry about what's been going on in the city, and I've been talking to a lot of people about it, and I wanted to channel all that energy, the feelings I have about it, into something positive," he said.

That sentiment was echoed by fellow volunteer Kiley Friedrich.

"With the immediate need that we're seeing in the absence of federal funding and programming, it was the only thing I could do as a neighbor. To be here and be present and figure out how I could help out," Friedrich said.

Organizers say the effort reflects a broader sense of solidarity across the city.

"We have a really amazing, generous community of people that care a lot about each other," Friedrich said. "The outpouring of support has just been an example of what Minneapolis is and always has been."