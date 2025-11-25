Woman dead, 3 others hurt after crash in southern Minnesota

A woman was killed and three other people were injured, including a child, in a crash in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened just east of Dodge Center on County Road near County Road 9 around 2:15 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.

A woman in an eastbound Ford Mustang crossed the center line, swerved to avoid a collision and struck a westbound Toyota Tundra, a witness told deputies.

The driver of the Mustang was likely killed on impact, the sheriff's office said. Two adults and a child in the Tundra were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.