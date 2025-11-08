Embrace the potter's wheel and paint your own creations at Dock 6 Pottery

Dock 6 Pottery in St. Anthony, Minnesota, continues to evolve since it first opened in 1995. It's a classroom, an art gallery and a fun spot to try your hand at something new.

It's all the brainchild of Kerry Brooks.

"I was a student and a friend of mine and I wanted to do a hobby together, so we took a pottery class. I was the very worst one, the very worst one in my beginning pottery class," Brooks said. "I just loved it. You get smitten, you get bit by the bug and you can't turn around."

Now she's helping others, and not just beginners. She's also giving artists a space to sell their work.

"Even though our name is Dock 6 Pottery, we sell a lot more than pottery. We sell a lot of jewelry, we sell a lot of bags, we sell scarves, we sell cards," she said,

There is something for everyone, and it's a perfect spot with the holidays right around the corner. It's also a perfect date night spot or space for quality time with any loved one.

"We have classes that are like one night where you take like two hours, you make three pieces, then the staff will finish them and fire them, and you come back and pick them up," she said.

Their newest program involves painting your own pottery.

"It's so fun to watch people just get a lot of joy out of it," she said. "The world is so full of not pleasant things that when there's something good to think about and concentrate on, it's a lovely thing."

Click here for more information on Dock 6 Pottery.