DNR receives land donation along St. Croix River

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that it will be gaining more land in the Chengwatana State Forest thanks to a recent land donation.

The 729-acre land donation from Trust for Public Land stretches for three miles along the St. Croix River near Chisago City. The land includes forests, grassland and several creeks, streams and ponds.

The DNR says that donating land safeguards the diversity of native ecosystems, improves connectivity between natural lands, protects drinking water and provides public access for recreational activities.

"For generations to come, this place will be protected and treasured by countless hikers, hunters, and wildlife viewers," said Susan Schmidt, Minnesota state director for Trust for Public Land.

Xcel Energy owned the land for nearly a century before TPL led the effort to purchase it using a grant funded by the Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Fund.

TPL works with communities to create parks and protect public land.