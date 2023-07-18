DNR bringing all-terrain wheelchairs to 8 more state parks

MINNEAPOLIS -- A state program offering all-terrain wheelchairs is expanding, allowing Minnesotans with mobility disabilities to explore more state parks.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Monday it will bring its all-terrain track chair program to eight more state parks, bringing the total to 13.

CBS News

"The research is clear: spending time in nature provides significant health and wellness benefits for people," DNR parks and trails director Ann Pierce said. "Investing in adaptive equipment like the all-terrain track chairs helps the DNR connect more Minnesotans with the outdoors by providing experiences they may not have without a track chair."

The program launched last summer at Camden, Crow Wing, Myre-Big Island, Lake Bemidji and Maplewood state parks

The eight additional parks announced Monday are Blue Mounds, Father Hennepin, Fort Snelling, Frontenac, Itasca, Lake Carlos, McCarthy Beach and Split Rock Lighthouse. The chairs will be available by Aug. 1, the DNR said.

The chairs are free to use, but visitors need a state park vehicle permit and will have to make reservations in advance.