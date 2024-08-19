Who is speaking at the 2024 DNC? Here's the list of speakers for the Democratic convention

DNC to honor Biden, layout Harris agenda DNC to honor Biden, lay out Harris agenda, party future 03:28

Washington — Party leaders and rising stars will address delegates in Chicago this week as the Democratic National Convention gets underway, with speeches honoring President Biden's time in office while celebrating a new name atop the ticket.

The party will rally around its newly minted ticket this week, with renewed enthusiasm after Mr. Biden stepped aside and Vice President Kamala Harris ascended to the party's helm. And a slew of Democrats from throughout the country will address delegates over four days in the lead up to speeches from the new presidential and vice presidential nominees.

Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is expected to officially accept the vice presidential nomination Wednesday night, while Harris will take the stage on Thursday to formally accept the presidential nomination.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz greet supporters during a campaign event at Temple University on Aug. 6, 2024, in Philadelphia. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Speakers for the 2024 Democratic National Convention

Three presidents, leaders in Congress and other prominent members of the party are expected to address the convention this week as Democrats gear up for November's election.

Though the full speaker schedule for the entire week has yet to be released, convention officials confirmed the speakers for Monday:

Minyon Moore , convention committee chair

, convention committee chair Jaime Harrison , chairman of the Democratic National Committee

, chairman of the Democratic National Committee Brandon Johnson , mayor of Chicago

, mayor of Chicago Peggy Flanagan , the lieutenant governor of Minnesota

, the lieutenant governor of Minnesota Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois

of Illinois Rep. Robert Garcia of California

of California Labor leaders Lee Saunders (AFSCME); April Verrett (SEIU); Brent Booker (LiUNA); Kenneth Cooper (IBEW); Claude Cummings Jr. (CWA); Elizabeth Shuler (AFL-CIO)

(AFSCME); (SEIU); (LiUNA); (IBEW); (CWA); (AFL-CIO) Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow

Gina Raimondo , Secretary of Commerce

, Secretary of Commerce New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

Shawn Fain, president of the United Automobile Workers

president of the United Automobile Workers Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York

of New York Hillary Clinton , former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee

, former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee Rep. James E. Clyburn of South Carolina

of South Carolina Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland

of Maryland Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas

of Texas Rep. Grace Meng of New York

of New York Women from states with abortion restrictions: Amanda and Josh Zurawski; Kaitlyn Joshua; and Hadley Duvall

and and Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky

of Kentucky Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia

of Georgia Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware

of Delaware First lady Jill Biden

Ashley Biden

President Biden

Later in the week, the speakers will include:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Former President Barack Obama

Former first lady Michelle Obama

Former President Bill Clinton

Rep. Tom Suozzi

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

Vice President Kamala Harris

Who spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention?

The 2020 convention, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, featured speeches from Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, along with some of Mr. Biden's rivals in the 2020 primary like Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Cory Booker of New Jersey. Prominent party leaders like Pelosi and Schumer also spoke, as did rising stars like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

, , and contributed to this report.