DNA evidence solves cold case death dating back to early '80s

MINNEAPOLIS -- Detectives on Tuesday announced a break in a four-decades-old cold case homicide.

In 1981, a highway worker found the remains of a man along Interstate 90 in Minnesota. The man's identity remained a mystery until now.

Louis Anthony Gattaino had been missing from Omaha, Nebraska since October 1971. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Rock County Sheriff's Department were able to identify Gattaino's remains using genealogy and DNA.

Researchers from the Doe Network worked with a public genealogy database to identify a genetic connection to Gattaino's family.

Investigators say they are grateful for the Doe Network for helping identify Gattaino and bring his family closure.  

December 20, 2022 / 4:03 PM

