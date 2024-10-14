DNA analysis at Hennepin Co. forensic lab stopped after finding contamination

MINNEAPOLIS — At least 75 DNA samples at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office forensic lab have potentially been contaminated.

The sheriff's office says the contamination was discovered last month and all DNA analysis casework was stopped after discovering it.

Authorities don't know the source, but say it may be from an external product used in the DNA testing process.

The contamination came from unknown DNA profile, according to the sheriff's office, meaning no criminal charges or convictions could have resulted from it.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Forensic Science Laboratory is an internationally accredited lab, the sheriff's office says. Authorities are working with the accreditation organization to investigate.