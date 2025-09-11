Downtown Minneapolis hosts Dinner du Nord, a 7-block dining experience

Crews began setting up tables Thursday along Nicollet Mall for what organizers are calling the "longest table in America."

"We got 280 tables stretching from Sixth Street to 12th and Nicollet," said Scott Mayer, producer of the Dinner du Nord event. "We got 2,100 chairs waiting for guests. We are sold out so we're going to have a full house tonight."

For Four Seasons Pastry Chef Kenzie Ross-Timm this event was a little different from what she is used to.

"I'm pumped to be out here and get to do something different," said Ross-Timm. "Get to share this experience and get to chat with the guests because we don't get to do that much when we work in the kitchen."

The event, Dinner du Nord, took over seven streets and is a large-scale outdoor dining experience. The aim of the event is to spotlight local restaurants, chefs and raise money for hospitality workers.

Over 40 restaurants and food trucks participated, offering food from fine dining to the best local food trucks.

While the food was the highlight of the night – proceeds from every plate served from Dinner du Nord will benefit nonprofit Help the House Foundation. It's a nonprofit that supports hospitality industry workers with mental health services, crisis aid and emergency financial help.

"It's a huge tell of how much the community cares about the hospitality industry," said Kate Meier, president and founder of Help the House Foundation. "This event in itself shows how much life, love and care there is in this community."