Despite federal drawdown, local businesses don't see relief; are worried about economic future

The Trump Administration said fraud was the main reason for the ICE surge in Minnesota.

Nearly two weeks after the announced drawdown, court records claim around 400 federal agents are still operating here. The documents were 4,000 in Minnesota in January.

Instead of bustling storefronts, seats are empty inside. Abdiwahab Mohamed owns Hufan Restaurant & Café and says fear is bleeding into finances. Despite the drawdown, he says the financial damage has been done. Mohamed says sales have dropped by nearly 40%.

Just a few blocks away—Pasteleria Gama tells a similar story.

"It doesn't feel the same and I think it's going to take a while to go back to normal," said Candy Gama, Owner of Pasteleria Gama.

According to the St. Paul field office director, about 107 ICE agents will remain as of Thursday.

About 300 agents with Homeland Security Investigations will be here by March. All Customs and Border Protection agents were meant to leave two days ago.

But Gama says a drawdown doesn't mean customers come back right away. In fact, she says February sales were the worst since Operation Metro Surge started.

The emotional toll is turning into economic reality. They say recovery won't happen overnight—and it could take maybe a year to repair the financial impact.

Organizers continue to bring people together. In south Minneapolis Wednesday evening a group gathered to talk about ways to help immigrant communities while asking people not to retreat.

"The governor and other people want to shift conversation and make it seem like we are moving on- fact of the matter is that is not what it feels like in Minneapolis or in Minnesota," Meredith Aby said.

From Lake Street to south Minneapolis—three months of enforcement left an impact that is outlasting the operation.