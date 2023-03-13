Despite 8-game losing streak, Whitecaps bound for Isobel Cup Playoffs

RICHFIELD, Minn. – The Minnesota Whitecaps finished off their schedule Sunday at Richfield Ice Arena.

It's an eight-game losing streak, but they have time to fix that.

It was a scoreless game until the third period, when Connecticut Whale let loose on the Whitecaps. The Whale overwhelmed the Whitecaps in their own zone, until Rachel Ade scored the opening goal.

Seven minutes later, Hannah Bates quite literally teed off with a shot, putting the Whitecaps in a 2-nothing hole.

But the Whitecaps didn't put up with being shut out. Amanda Boulier spotted Liz Schepers with a quick pass and a quick finish.

The Whitecaps ended up falling to the Whale 3-1, but they did enough to slide into the Premier Hockey Federation's Isobel Cup Playoffs.

This week, the Whitecaps hit the road. They play at the Boston Pride starting in a best-of-three series starting Thursday. Game one is at 6 p.m., and game two is Saturday at 5 p.m.

