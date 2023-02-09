Whitecaps forward Natalie Snodgrass named to US National Team

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Natalie Snodgrass used to joke that she peaked in high school.

That was the last time she played on a U.S. National team, pulling off heroics at U18 tournaments.

She can't make that joke anymore.

"It's a really good feeling to finally just get that call-up, and I'm really excited to make my debut and hopefully it goes well," Snodgrass said.

MORE: Whitecaps women's pro hockey team get salary boost to pay living wages for players

Snodgrass says she did worry that perhaps her window had closed.

"It's been like a lot of inner battles, especially last year. There's always been a little sliver of hope, and this has just been like, it's meant the whole world to me," she said.

After an incredible career at Apple Valley's Eastview High School, Snodgrass spent five years skating for UConn. Now, she's a Premier Hockey Federation rookie.

Natalie Snodgrass CBS

"When you have the chance to live at home and play in front of your family and friends who haven't seen me play hockey in a really long time, that was kind of just the icing on the cake," she said.

Recently an all-star, and already among the best in the league, Snodgrass' season had no better moment than her 24th birthday, when she scored a hat trick. It also happened to coincide with the Minnesota Vikings' all time comeback.

"It started with an historic Vikings win, which I got the chance to watch a little bit of. And then came to the rink and my whole family came with, and I don't know how it happened," she said. "It was a lot of luck, but it was like the best feeling in the world."

She leads her high school and college programs in career goals, but is hoping for a different legacy with the Whitecaps.

"It's been incredible and I'm really happy to be a part of it, and really proud also. And I hope I can do my part in continuing to make it a sustainable opportunity for girls," she said.