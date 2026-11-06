Iowa postal worker charged with attempted murder in shooting of 2 coworkers

A postal worker in Iowa who police say shot and wounded two of her female colleagues inside the regional sorting center where they all worked made her first court appearance on Friday as authorities investigated whether it was a targeted attack.

Jennifer Christine Pledger, 39, fired at her coworkers Thursday and then stood above one woman she had shot and fired again, police said. She kept shooting as she left the post office just north of downtown Des Moines, police said. She is charged with two counts of attempted murder and other charges.

Two women, 45 and 53, had multiple gunshot wounds, according to court records. Both are expected to recover. A 55-year-old male employee was hurt in a fall while trying to escape.

"We believe the evidence indicates that one of the victims was targeted," Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said Friday, adding that their assessment is based on the suspect's actions and they need to learn more to confirm.

Michael McTaggart, the city's police chief, said Friday that officers were on scene within one minute of 911 calls but not immediately on radio, an update to the initial timeline that officers were there within three minutes. Pledger was detained minutes later on a bike trail, police said, after officers quickly spread out to find her once they learned her name and which direction she went.

"Had we not known that the person had left the building, we would have dedicated a lot of our resources to perimeter security and clearing that building," Parizek said.

At her initial court appearance Friday, a judge approved her application for appointment of counsel, according to court records. Pledger is being held without bond. Attempts by The Associated Press to reach possible relatives Thursday were unsuccessful. The Polk County Public Defender's office declined comment.

Pledger, of West Des Moines, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation. Parizek said a search warrant was executed Thursday at a home believed to be her residence.

Over 200 employees work in the regional sorting facility, which has a walk-in service counter accessible to the public. The shooting happened on the facility's second floor, in an area not accessible to the public.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe in their workplace without fear from coworkers, customers or others," Margaret Greene, acting assistant inspector in charge with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, said Friday.

Pledger was detained without resistance and a 9 mm handgun was recovered, according to police. The gun had no more live ammunition inside but she had another loaded magazine, court records show.