2 people shot at Des Moines, Iowa, post office, 3rd person injured trying to escape

A suspect was in custody in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday after two people were shot at the city's main post office and a third was injured trying to escape, authorities said. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, police said.

"They're all at the hospital; they are being cared for right now," Sgt. Paul Parizek said of the victims.

Parizek said officers responded within three minutes. The shooting happened on the second floor of the post office and reports started coming in of shots fired around 9:10 a.m. local time.

Parizek said the suspect is a woman at the postal facility. She has not yet been publicly identified.

CBS affiliate KCCI-TV posted video of officers swarming the scene after the shooting.

The main post office is just north of downtown Des Moines and across the street from one of the city's main hospitals. The building is a four-story regional sorting facility with a walk-in service counter accessible to the public.

The Associated Press has several phone calls out seeking more information.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she's in contact with the Department of Public Safety regarding the shooting.

"The suspected shooter is in custody and the investigation is ongoing," she posted online. "We are monitoring the situation and our prayers are with everyone involved. Grateful for the immediate response by law enforcement."

Des Moines Public Schools said in a social media post that after being notified by police at 9:20 a.m. of the shooting at the post office, the district's nearby elementary school, welcome center and nutrition center went into a secure status, meaning no one was allowed in or out of the buildings. The district said the secure status was lifted after police notified them at 10 a.m. that a suspect was in custody.

A police officer stands outside a post office after a reported shooting in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Sen. Chuck Grassley posted on X: "Im following news of the shooting this morning at the Main Post Office in Des Moines Gr8ful to law enforcement + first responders who acted quickly 2 detain the shooter + treat the injured Barbara & I are praying for all those impacted."