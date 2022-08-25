Watch CBS News
Derek Chauvin moved to federal prison in Arizona

MINNEAPOLIS -- The ex-police officer who killed George Floyd is now in federal custody in Arizona.

Derek Chauvin is serving more than 20 years for the murder and for violating Floyd's civil rights.

A plea deal allows him to serve his sentence in a federal prison, which is considered safer for a former officer.

U.S. Marshals picked Chauvin up from the Oak Park Heights state prison on Wednesday.

Online records show he is now being held at the Tucson Federal Prison. The facility is a medium-security U.S. penitentiary that houses 266 male and female inmates. 

