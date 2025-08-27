Deputy, man injured following head-on crash with stolen vehicle

Two people, including a Beltrami County Sheriff's Office deputy, are recovering from injuries related to a head-on crash involving a stolen vehicle outside of Bemidji, Minnesota.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Grant Creek Road. Deputies were following up on an investigation into a stolen vehicle in the Elpine Village Mobile Home Park outside of Bemidji.

While the stolen vehicle was found and police tried to pull the driver over, the male driver took off, starting a chase on gravel roads and snowmobile trails, according to authorities. At one point, deputies lost track of the vehicle, but they found it again on Grant Creek Road Northwest. That's where a northbound deputy traveling in a vehicle with its lights on was hit by the suspect's vehicle, which was headed south.

The deputy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released. Meanwhile, the sheriff's office identified the suspect driver as a 26-year-old man, adding he is in custody at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Formal charges are still pending.

Sheriff Jason Riggs says both vehicles had "extensive damage" due to the crash.