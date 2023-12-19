Watch CBS News
Dennis Hannuksela sentenced to 19 years for kidnapping, raping woman

By WCCO Staff

DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth man will spend 19 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a woman in 2021.

A judge sentenced Dennis Hannuksela, 64, to 46 months for the kidnapping charge and 228 months for the rape charge Monday, according to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office. He will serve the sentences concurrently.

Hannuksela was on parole for a 1987 murder conviction when authorities say he took a woman to a rural road in St. Louis County and sexually assaulted her in 2021.

Hannuksela was convicted in November.

