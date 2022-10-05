Watch CBS News
Delta resumes direct flight from MSP to Seoul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Delta has resumed a direct flight from the Twin Cities to South Korea, a route which has been paused since the beginning of the pandemic.

Service between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Seoul-Incheon International Airport started back up this week. It'll run three times a week until Oct. 29, when it'll start operating daily.

"The resumption of service to Seoul-Incheon fully restores Delta's Korean flying to pre-pandemic levels," said Mary Loeffelholz, MSP Vice President of Airport Operations for Delta.

Delta's flight to Seoul is the 25th international route of out of 30 to return to MSP. The company also announced that direct service to Tokyo-Haneda Airport is tentatively set to restart in March of 2023.

The Metropolitan Airport Commission says MSP's passenger recovery is 75-80% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 2:46 PM

