Delta flight canceled? Here's how to get your money back post-CrowdStrike meltdown

Here's how to get Delta to reimburse you after the CrowdStrike outage

MINNEAPOLIS — Days after the massive IT meltdown that led to thousands of canceled flights across the United States, Delta Air Lines says normal operations should finally resume on Thursday.

It comes as the airline giant now says it will cover some of the costs for anyone who had to rebook their flights on other airlines because of the CrowdStrike glitch.

Early Thursday morning, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport only reported nine canceled incoming flights. But the headaches are far from over as passengers try to get their money back.

WCCO

Delta says it will only reimburse costs during the travel period that started last Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 28.

During that time, you could get a reimbursement if you had to pay for a hotel, meals or transportation because your flight was disrupted.

You're also eligible for a reimbursement if you had to rebook through a different airline.

What Delta will not pay for are things like lost hotel reservations or prepaid vacation experiences if you didn't make it to your destination. You also won't be reimbursed for lost wages from taking extra time off work, as well as concert tickets and other events.

The most important thing to remember is to keep your receipts — for everything. You can submit your requests for a refund through Delta's website.