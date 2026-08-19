Sidekick "ankle exoskeleton" shoes bringing science fiction tech to life

Exoskeletons are moving beyond science fiction. One company, Dephy, is putting the tech into something familiar: a pair of shoes.

"The Sidekick is powered footwear, or it could be called an ankle exoskeleton. What it does is give you a little boost at the back of your heel with every step that you take. It's helping make walking feel easier, more comfortable, less fatiguing," said Allie Chartoff, head of marketing at Dephy.

WCCO tested the Sidekick ahead of its appearance in the Outdoor Retailer Trade Show. It uses a motor, batteries and a support around the lower leg. Each side weighs about 3 lbs.

Once activated, the system gives your shins a little squeeze and you're ready to take off. As you walk, the system detects your movement.

"It's learning your stride, it's like a fingerprint. I don't walk the way you walk. It's learning how far, how fast you move with each step that you take," said Chartoff.

WCCO

The Sidekick has three power levels. Dephy says the middle setting provides about 5 miles of walking on a charge.

"It's responsive and adaptive to however your stride changes," said Chartoff.

We tested it jogging, too. It feels like an e-bike for walking or running.

Developed at MIT, the Sidekick is a wellness and lifestyle product — not a medical device. It's not meant to treat or prevent any medical conditions.

"There really is a wide range of people who would wear this and do use it today. Whether they're focused on fitness and they're on a wellness journey, a weight loss journey, or somebody who is recovering from an injury," said Chartoff.

Today, the system including shoes costs $4,500. Chartoff says the technology has many applications.

"The same technology platform can be applied to people who have more significant mobility challenges, chronic conditions, lifelong injuries, who have more considerable walking challenges," said Chartoff.

It's promising technology that's creating small steps that could lead to lasting change in how we move.