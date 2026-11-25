Snow won't be slowing down holiday travel this year, but that's not the only thing travelers need to worry about. Deer are on the move, especially after dark.

Traffic cameras caught the aftermath of a chain-reaction crash caused by a deer near Monticello, Minnesota, Wednesday morning. A truck hit the animal, then hit the wall. Driver after driver narrowly missed the truck, until one driver couldn't miss it, sending sparks flying. The Minnesota State Patrol says everyone was OK.

"Vehicles vs. deer crashes happen year-round probably every day but the peak is right now, during fall" said Sergeant Jesse Grabow with Minnesota State Patrol.

The Minnesota State Patrol says deer crashes are the most common in Minnesota. They've got extra troopers across the state preparing for the nearly 6 million people hitting the road across our region, what AAA says 5.8 million hitting the road in our region for Thanksgiving.

"With more traffic can potentially mean more problems" said Grabow.

November means it's deer mating season. The DNR says you could see more of them whether you'd like to or not. And if you do, continue driving slow and straight.

"Do not swerve the car, let the deer have a response time so they can respond to the situation" said AJ Temple of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Open areas or a wooded areas are called transition areas, parts where higher deer populations will be moving through. If you're driving through an area like that, you're encouraged to stay extra vigilant.

"We've seen some on average 75 lbs ... all the way to monsters over 200 lbs," Temple told WCCO.

The DNR says there's a lot of them in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Not so great for drivers, but there is a silver lining: "We have noticed what we think this year... is a fabulous year for hunting season," Temple added.

Sunrise and sunset are when deer are most active. The Minnesota State Patrol also reminds everyone to have a sober ride. Troopers say DUI arrests spike the Wednesday before Thanksgiving every year.