This is the busiest time of year to hit the roads, tracks, or runways. AAA says more than 5.8 million people in their West North Central Region will hit the road for Thanksgiving.

"It was fantastic," said Shreya Saini, who traveled home to Minnesota to Chicago on the train. "I slept for most of it, watched a movie for some of it."

AAA says 2026 isn't breaking records when it comes to travel, but overall numbers are only down by half a percent. Airfare is 17% higher this year, but air travel is only seeing a .2% reduction. All of this despite some flyers on edge about recent disruptions.

For the 405,000 expected to be screened at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this travel period, the Transportation Security Administration says they're doing all they can to protect you.

"I hope what passengers take away, is they can feel safe because TSA officers are really good at their job. Our technology is top notch. It's detecting these items and they're not making it through the checkpoint" said Jessica Mayle, TSA's regional spokesperson.

AAA says 2.6 million will choose to travel by the ever growing popular option: cruise. But also they'll travel via bus or train like the AmTrak Borealis arriving and departing from St. Paul.

"It was last minute and it was cheap" said Deb Pipkorn who arrived via AmTrak from Milwauke. "It was crazy. They were kicking 14 people off and taking 40 people on. It was shuffling people around the whole time."

But regardless of how you get from point A to point B, travelers told us it's the feeling that makes it all worth it.

Delta said on Tuesday, they've recovered from most of the big recent operational disruptions. If you are hitting the road, Wednesday will be the busiest time on the road, and then next Sunday and Monday for return travel.