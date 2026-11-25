A stretch of Interstate 94 westbound is closed in central Minnesota Wednesday morning due to a "serious crash," the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

The westbound lanes of the highway are closed between Highway 25 and Wright County Road 8. MnDOT recommends getting off on Highway 25, then taking County Road 11 to Highway 10 before using Highway 24 to get back on to I-94.

MnDOT

Authorities did not give any details about the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.