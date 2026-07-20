This weekend, a Twin Cities theater company will be performing "Dear Evan Hansen," a musical that deals with themes of anxiety, depression and isolation. But they also feel it relates to what Minneapolis went through during Operation Metro Surge.

"They are all young theater professionals in the Twin Cities and they've come from all over," said stage manager Alex Bretoi.

For the past month, 34 actors and crew members from Loud Mouth Productions have been rehearsing five hours a day, five days a week.

"It really focuses on mental health, anxiety and the feeling of isolation, but ultimately how community is there and can help you," said actor Christopher Carlton.

Carlton plays one of the main characters. He's also about to begin his senior year at Minneapolis Roosevelt High School. Carlton believes the musical relates well to what his school went through during the urge.

Loud Mouth Productions

"Over 20% of our students had to go online because they didn't feel safe enough to come to school," said Carlton.

In early January, the Department of Homeland Security said ICE agents chased a U.S. citizen who was impeding their operations. The chase ended at Roosevelt, where people clashed with federal agents. After that, a number of students chose to stay home and learn online.

"And I remember talking to a student who was stuck online and she said that the worst part of everything at that moment was not being able to see her friends," said Carlton.

He and others delivered food to those students and their families, a response, he and Bretoi feel is similar to what you'll find in the musical; how a community can step up to help others when they need it most.

"We really hope that message of 'you will be found and you are not alone,' hits true for people, and they walk out hoping to grow the connections in their lives," said Bretoi.

"Dear Evan Hansen" will take place this weekend and next weekend at Oltman Middle School in Cottage Grove. You can find more information on Loud Mouth Productions' website.