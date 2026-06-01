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Man killed in trench collapse near Rochester, sheriff says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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A man was killed in a trench collapse Sunday evening south of Rochester, Minnesota.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called about 5:15 p.m. to County Road 108 Southwest, near the southwest corner of the Schumann Wildlife Management Area in Rock Dell Township.

The victim, who was in his 20s, was the only person in the trench when it collapsed. Crews from multiple agencies, including the fire departments of Stewartville and Rochester, helped in the search and recover effort.

"The victim was eventually recovered from the trench and pronounced deceased at the scene," the sheriff's office said.

The man's identity has not been released.

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