Drunken driving suspected in Maplewood rollover crash that killed 1-year-old boy, report shows

Authorities suspect alcohol may have played a factor in a Maplewood, Minnesota, rollover crash that killed a 1-year-old boy Saturday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at approximately 6:25 p.m. on the eastbound Highway 36 ramp to southbound Highway 61.

A 28-year-old woman from St. Paul was driving a 2002 Chevy Tahoe at a high rate of speed when she appeared to lose control. The vehicle went off the roadway, rolled into the right ditch on the ramp and landed upside down, submerged in 1 to 2 feet of water, according to the crash report.

Authorities say a 1-year-old boy was extricated from underneath the vehicle but died on the scene.

The driver, a 5-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man were transported to Regions Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash report says alcohol was involved in the crash.