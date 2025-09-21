Watch CBS News
Drunken driving suspected in Maplewood rollover crash that killed 1-year-old boy, report shows

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Riley Moser

CBS Minnesota

Authorities suspect alcohol may have played a factor in a Maplewood, Minnesota, rollover crash that killed a 1-year-old boy Saturday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at approximately 6:25 p.m. on the eastbound Highway 36 ramp to southbound Highway 61.

A 28-year-old woman from St. Paul was driving a 2002 Chevy Tahoe at a high rate of speed when she appeared to lose control. The vehicle went off the roadway, rolled into the right ditch on the ramp and landed upside down, submerged in 1 to 2 feet of water, according to the crash report.

Authorities say a 1-year-old boy was extricated from underneath the vehicle but died on the scene.

The driver, a 5-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man were transported to Regions Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash report says alcohol was involved in the crash.

