Grain bin accident kills a man in Barron County

By Johnny Kahner

BARRON COUNTY, Minn. — A grain bin accident killed a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.

Police received a call at 12:29 p.m. about the person trapped inside.

A Mayo ambulance, Barron County first responders and Life Link helicopter all responded to the accident.

Lifesaving measures were conducted but unsuccessful.  

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family with this tragic incident," said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. "I would like to thank all the responders for their efforts and response."

