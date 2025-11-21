BCA IDs deputies, suspect in Deadly Cass County shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released new information about Sunday afternoon's shooting in Cass County that left one man dead and a deputy injured.

The sheriff's office said deputies initially responded to a report of "shots fired" around 4:30 p.m. in Turtle Lake Township, about 14 miles south of Bemidji in rural Walker.

When they arrived, they encountered 37-year-old James Weyaus, of Onigum, walking along County Road 13.

Investigators say Weyaus ran. Cass County Deputy Kaleb Cherne gave chase, leading to an exchange of gunfire that left the deputy with a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh.

A second deputy arrived, David Donner, who saw Weyaus come out onto the roadway. Donner then fired at Weyaus, killing him. The sheriff's office said "a 9mm handgun, a holster and multiple shell casings" were recovered at the scene.

Authorities announced on Monday that Cherne was released from a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, and will make a full recovery.

Cherne and Donner, with respectively three and six years of law enforcement experience, are on standard critical incident leave as the investigation continues.

The sheriff's office says body cameras recorded the deadly encounter, which the BCA is investigating.